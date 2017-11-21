Man charged in girlfriend’s death after saying car hit her

A Rhode Island man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend then telling investigators she had been struck by a car has been indicted on a murder charge.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Monday that 32-year-old Allen Hanson is charged with domestic murder in the May death of Jennifer Silva.

Police say they responded to the couple’s East Providence home, where they found Silva in a parking lot at the rear of the address. She died at the hospital.

Hanson identified himself as Silva’s boyfriend and said she had been hit by a car. But police determined that she was actually the victim of a “domestic violence altercation.”

Court records don’t list an attorney for Hanson.