Man charged in car chase that killed Milwaukee officer

Milwaukee prosecutors filed a dozen charges against a man suspected of leading police on a high-speed car chase that killed an officer when the vehicle he was a passenger in rolled several times last week.

Prosecutors say in charging documents filed Tuesday that Ladell William Harrison was driving at nearly 100 mph shortly before the police vehicle crashed Friday. One witness told police he saw the police car flip about 20 times before it landed on its roof.

The crash killed 23-year-old officer Charles Irvine, Jr. His partner, who was driving, was hurt but was released from a hospital the next day.

The charges against Harrison include eluding an officer, resulting in a death. Prosecutors say Harrison had been the target of an investigation for drug dealing for months. He also faces several drug-related charges.