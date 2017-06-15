North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned

June 15, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A 21-year-old North Carolina man has suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials say Gervais Dylan Gatete of Raleigh, an employee of park concessionaire Xanterra Parks and Resorts, fell into a spring in the Lower Geyser Basin on Tuesday.

Gatete was with seven other people when he fell. He was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone, Montana, and was flown to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Hospital spokeswoman Suzanne Winchester said he was in critical but stable condition.

Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said the incident is still under investigation.

It’s the first serious injury in a thermal area in Yellowstone this year. Last June, a man died after falling into a hot spring in the Norris Geyser Basin.

Related Articles

No Picture
Featured

Plan To Kill Brook Trout Approved

July 30, 2015 Sydney B. Jensen

YELLOWSTONE – Officials in Yellowstone National Park have approved a plan to kill nonnative brook trout in Soda Butte Creek. They will then reintroduce Yellowstone cutthroat trout into the stream as part of continued efforts […]

Featured

Former Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in court Monday

February 13, 2017 KID News

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The Latest on a pretrial hearing for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, charged with endangering the lives of soldiers who searched for him after he left his post in Afghanistan in 2009: […]