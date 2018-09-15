Man bitten by shark in Cape Cod waters has died, police say

A man in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, has died after he was bitten by a shark around noon local time on Saturday.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was swimming off the coast of Newcomb Hollow Beach when “he was bitten by what is believed to be a shark,” the Wellfleet Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Emergency officials performed CPR on the victim, in his mid-20s, according to police. Shortly after, he was rushed to the Cape Cod Hospital by officials with Wellfleet Fire Department but succumbed to his injuries.

The Wellfleet Police Department, which is working with the National Park Service and the State Police on the case, said it is withholding the man’s name until he is properly identified.

“Further information will be released by the District Attorney’s Office,” the police department said.

The death follows an Aug. 15 attack on 61-year-old William Lytton, who was swimming off Long Nook Beach in Truro, also on Cape Cod. The neurologist struck the shark in the gills after remembering a nature documentary that said that was the predator’s most sensitive spot. His attack was the first in Massachusetts waters since 2012.

The Scarsdale, New York, native hopes to be released soon from the hospital and rehabilitation center he’s been in since but has one more surgery scheduled.

It was not immediately clear what type of shark attacked the man Saturday or what his injuries entailed.

Lt. Michael Hurley of the Wellfleet Police Department was not immediately available for additional comment when contacted by Fox News on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.