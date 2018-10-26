Man arrested trying to steal Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral

A 45-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly tried to steal one of the four surviving original copies of the Magna Carta from its display case at a British cathedral.

Wiltshire Police revealed on Friday that alarms went off at the Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday afternoon after a person tried to smash the glass box surrounding the medieval document dating back to 1215.

“A man matching the description given by witnesses was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage,” police said in a statement. “The Magna Carta has not been damaged and nobody was injured in the incident.”

The suspected has not been identified or charged.

The Magna Carta – Latin for “Great Charter” – was granted by King John in 1215 during a time of political crisis in medieval England. The document has become an enduring symbol of the rule of law.

Only four copies of the Magna Carta remain, and Salisbury Cathedral claims to have the best preserved original manuscript. This copy of the Magna Carta was installed in a glass display cabinet marking the 800th anniversary of the sealing of Magna Carta at Runnymede in 2015.

Salisbury Cathedral has been in the news recently because two Russians accused of carrying out the nerve agent attack on ex-spy Sergei and Yulia Skripal claimed during a TV interview in September that they had traveled to Salisbury to see its “famous cathedral,” not to poison anyone.

In addition to the rare Magna Carta, the cathedral is known for having the tallest cathedral spire in Britain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.