Man arrested in 4 killings at Louisiana home, gas station

A man suspected of fatally shooting three people at a Louisiana home and a fourth person at a nearby gas station has been arrested in Alabama.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis says 36-year-old Taurus Ike Hamilton was arrested Monday on murder charges in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a day after the pair of deadly shootings north of Baton Rouge.

Authorities believe Hamilton broke into a home on Sunday and fatally shot a woman, her boyfriend and the boyfriend’s father. According to a police report, a witness told investigators that Hamilton and the slain woman had a child together.

Hamilton also is suspected of fatally shooting a man outside a gas station in Zachary during a fight Sunday. Travis says authorities were investigating which shooting occurred first.