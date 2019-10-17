Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Twin Falls area

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Twin Falls County Deputies responded to a report of a black Honda Civic leaving a gas station in Hollister after the driver pumped gas and left without paying Wednesday around 4:48 p.m.

Deputies located the vehicle northbound on US 93 near milepost 45 in Twin Falls County and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle fled and continued into Twin Falls City, where officers lost sight of the vehicle.

At approximately 5:03 p.m., the vehicle was spotted northbound on US 93 near milepost 50 in Jerome County.

A Jerome City officer attempted to stop the vehicle, and the suspect continued to flee westbound on Interstate 84.

An Idaho State Police trooper attempted to deploy spikes on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 173.

The driver of the vehicle avoided the spikes by swerving toward the trooper.

Troopers pursued the vehicle westbound on I-84, to where officers from Gooding County, Gooding City, and Shoshone City had stopped traffic and were preparing to deploy another spike strip.

The driver of the vehicle swerved toward a Gooding City officer, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed into an unoccupied Shoshone Police Department patrol vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Jesus Antonio Reyes.

Reyes was arrested for felony eluding, aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery on a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Reyes was transported to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding due to injuries he sustained in the crash, and then was subsequently transferred to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for further treatment.

The Gooding City officer sustained minor injuries as he avoided being struck by the suspect vehicle and crash debris, and was transported to North Canyon Medical Center, where he was treated and released.