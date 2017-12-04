Man arrested after hotel robbery yielded only $1

MGN Online

PROVO, Utah (AP) – A Utah man was arrested after his robbery of a hotel yielded only one dollar.



The Daily Herald reports a Provo police officer responded to a report of a robbery Saturday at a Fairfield Inn.



Authorities say when the hotel employee showed the man that there was only one dollar in the cash register, the man took the bill and threw it at the employee before leaving.



Police later located and detained a man who the hotel employee said had the same clothing and description as the robber.



The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree felony robbery, third-degree felony of possession of another’s identifying documents and class B misdemeanor of interference with an arresting officer.