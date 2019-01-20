Man and woman in double suicide at New York hotel, left tip for housekeeper who discovered bodies

A man and woman committed suicide together at a Manhattan hotel on Thursday, and sad and strange details continue to emerge in the wake of their deaths.

David Koenig, 33, and Ellen O’Meara, 30, were said to be platonic friends and avant-garde musicians before they suffocated themselves using nitrous oxide and a shared plastic bag at the Yotel Hotel in midtown Manhattan. Friends told the New York Post that the two, who met about a year ago, were deeply depressed, and that they were saddened but not surprised to hear of their joint suicide this week.

“It’s almost as if from the first day these two people met, they knew they were going to die together,” police said.

Koenig and O’Meara left a note and a stack of ten $20 bills for the housekeeper who discovered them around 7 p.m., according to reports. The door to the 18th floor room was blocked off with a plastic sheet, with a note attached that read: “Don’t look behind the curtain. We’re dead. This is for you,” along with the money.

Despite the warning, the cleaning woman entered the room to find Koenig and O’Meara side by side in the bed, with a plastic bag over their heads. The bag reportedly had plastic tubes running out of it, which led to two nitrous oxide containers.

Inside the room was another, more detailed, note, in which the two were apologetic about their suicide, and said that they simply did not want to live anymore. The last will and testament for both Koenig and O’Meara were attached.

Underneath the bed, police found a copy of the book “Suicide and Attempted Suicide: Methods and Consequences” by Geo Stone. The section on suffication had been bookmarked.

O’Meara was described by her Park Slope neighbor as “very private.”

“She never had any friends over. Never saw any men at all,” Katherine Zeppelin, 54, told the Post.

The last text on Koenig’s phone was to the bassist in his band, “Cesspool,” to let him know he wouldn’t be at their practice.