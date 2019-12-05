Man allegedly threw ferrets at car, damaged at least dozen vehicles, police say

A man in England was arrested Monday for allegedly damaging several vehicles by throwing a box — and two ferrets — at them, police said.

The unidentified 25-year-old was apparently caught in the act before 7:30 p.m., as he was detained by members of the public during the incident in Harrogate.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered “at least a dozen vehicles were damaged, including smashed windows, dents, and scratches,” North Yorkshire Police said in a news release Tuesday.

The vehicles were hit with a box of some sort that were said to hold a pair of ferrets. Those two ferrets were also thrown at a car, according to authorities.

Local investigators are asking the public for help gathering information about the incident.

“This would have been a very disturbing and alarming incident to those who witnessed it, and we are keen to speak to anyone who has information that could assist the investigation,” a North Yorkshire spokesperson said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, or Crimestoppers at 0800-555-111, reference number 12190221285.

The two ferrets involved in the bizarre encounter were taken into the custody of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, police said.