Man accused of shoving elderly NYC woman has been arrested over 100 times

A career criminal with more than 100 arrests to his name was busted for cruelly shoving a 92-year-old woman into a Manhattan fire hydrant — leaving his victim too scared to walk alone in her own neighborhood.

The injured elder, a Bronx native named Geraldine, spoke to The Post on Tuesday after cops arrested convicted sex offender Rashid Brimmage, 31, and charged him with attacking her.

“I thought a brick hit me or something hit me on the left side of my head, and I went right down and hit my head against the hydrant,” Geraldine, who asked that her last name be withheld for safety reasons, said of the attack. “Blood was coming out, not spurting blood, but blood was dripping.”

Geraldine, who has lived in Manhattan for more than 50 years, was on her way to Duane Reade when Brimmage allegedly shoved her to the ground near Third Avenue and East 16th Street in Gramercy Park at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

She slammed against the fire hydrant and lay on the ground until a passerby called 911 and medics rushed her to nearby Beth Israel Hospital.

The former teacher, who never married but is dating an 89-year-old lawyer, said her physical wounds were relatively minor and have since healed — but the mental toll has been much more severe.

“Mostly I’m shaken. My head still hurts where it was bleeding, where I hit the hydrant — or where he hit me, I don’t know,” she said.

“Mainly it’s psychological — just the fear of going out on the street,” she added.

“This damned guy put me in a state where I’m fearful to walk the streets alone. So my super’s trying to find somebody who will walk me to a park nearby or to the supermarket, that kind of thing. So that’s the problem.”

Brimmage was busted by cops Tuesday and charged with assault after investigators recognized him from video footage of the attack, authorities said.

The frequent offender has now been arrested 103 times since 2005 for petty crimes and sex offenses, sources said.

The creep was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2012, then arrested for two sex offenses in 2014, police sources said.

In May of that year, he was busted for exposing and fondling himself on an East Harlem street, the sources said.

Just months later, in July, he was arrested for grabbing a woman’s behind at a Third Avenue deli.

In 2017, he failed to notify authorities that he changed his address and had to register as a sex offender, state records show.

At the time of Friday’s attack, Brimmage had three open criminal cases in the city, according to court records.

He was arrested Feb. 17 for a misdemeanor assault and harassment charge for an incident that happened in The Bronx a week earlier, according to records. He was released without bail in the case.

He was busted in the borough again March 5 and slapped with trespassing summons, according to court records.

And most recently, he was arrested March 9 in Manhattan and hit with criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault and attempted assault charges.

He was given a desk appearance ticket for the bust and ordered to return to court at the end of July.

