Man accused of plot to kill British PM Theresa May pleads not guilty

A man accused of trying to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May in a failed terrorist plot pled not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, appeared in a London court after he was charged with preparing acts of terrorism. His alleged accomplice, Mohammed Aqib Imran, who is accused of trying to join the Islamic State group but was not charged in the assassination plot, also pled not guilty, according to the Sun in London.

According to authorities, the foiled plot involved planting a bomb near the entrance of Downing Street, the residence of the prime minister, and then continuing the attack with a knife and suicide vest in a bid to kill May.

According to the Sun, Rahman confirmed his nationality as Bangladeshi British and Imran confirmed his as Pakistani British.

The pair was arrested in London and Birmingham on Nov. 28 by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

