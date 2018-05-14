Man accused of planning mosque shooting guilty on gun charge

A man accused of planning a mass shooting at a Florida mosque faces 10 years in prison for a gun charge.

Court records show that 69-year-old Bernandino Bolatete was convicted in Jacksonville federal court Friday of possessing an unregistered firearm silencer. His sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

Police say they began investigating last year after receiving a tip from a confidential source that Bolatete was planning a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida. An undercover officer contacted Bolatete and arranged to sell him an unregistered silencer for $100, according to authorities. They say that during taped conversations, Bolatete repeated the plan.

After Bolatete’s arrest in December, prosecutors say FBI agents found a significant collection of firearms and ammunition during a search of Bolatete’s home and car