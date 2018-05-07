Man accused of killing teen girl is at large after mistaken release from jail, reports say

May 7, 2018 KID News National News
Dekale Bowman, 18, left, is accused of killing 16-year-old Taiyania Thompson in Washington in January.  (Metropolitan Police Dept.)

A man accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl to death is reportedly on the lam after he was mistakenly released from a Maryland jail last week.

Dekale Bowman, 18, was being held without bail in Washington in the Jan. 25 murder of Taiyania Thompson, a high school sophomore.

On Wednesday, he was driven to Maryland to answer charges in a stolen car case, NBC 4 D.C. reported.

The next day, he was released after the bond in the car theft case was set at $2,600, FOX5 DC reported.

A warrant was issued for Bowman in Washington on Friday when he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing in the murder case.

Jail officials in Maryland said there were no warrants in their system preventing Bowman from being released, the station reported.

A court affidavit in the murder case says Bowman told a witness the shooting was an accident, WTOP-TV reported in March.