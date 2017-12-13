Man accused of killing cop, fleeing for days to stand trial

A man accused of killing a Pennsylvania police officer and then leading law enforcement on a four-day manhunt with the help of his mother will stand trial.

A judge near Pittsburgh ruled Wednesday that Rahmael Sal Holt will face trial on charges he fatally shot New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw last month. A defense attorney says Holt maintains his innocence.

Prosecutors say Shaw tried to pull a vehicle over for a routine traffic violation and ended up in a foot chase with Holt. They say he was shot multiple times.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the driver of the vehicle testified Holt was armed but said he drove off as the officer ran after Holt and didn’t hear any gunshots.

Holt’s mother has been charged with hindering his apprehension.