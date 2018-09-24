Man, 74, found alive days after fire rips through DC senior living center

A 74-year-old man was found alive inside a damaged senior living center in Washington, D.C. Monday, days after a massive blaze ripped through the facility and left him trapped in his apartment.

The man, who lived in Arthur Capper Senior Apartments in the Navy Yard neighborhood, was trapped in an apartment when officials found him Monday morning. Officials said the man, who was not identified, had a “sense of humor” and responded that he was “not going anywhere” when told he was being taken out.

“We did not know he was in the building,” DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said, adding officials believe the man was a resident on the second floor.

Bowser said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. It’s unclear how he survived the ordeal for five days. Officials said he seemed to be in “incredibly good shape.”

Officials said the management company had initially confirmed everyone who lived in the building was accounted for, but acknowledged Monday that they had not seen the 74-year-old man since the Wednesday fire.

The complex was heavily damaged after it caught fire Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., prompting firefighters and about 100 Marines to rush to the scene to rescue residents. A video captured some of the Marines sprinting toward the center as smoke billowed out of the building.

More than half of the 160 residents displaced by the fire were relocated to King Greenleaf Recreation Center

Officials are inspecting the building for stability

Four people were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.