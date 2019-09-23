Malware attack still causing problems at Wyoming hospital

CNNMoney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A computer attack continues to cause problems at a Wyoming hospital three days after hackers demanded payment in exchange for undoing the ransomware.



County Emergency Management Coordinator David King said Monday Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette has continued to receive and treat patients since Friday’s attack.



But some patients continue to be sent to hospitals elsewhere, including Sheridan, Buffalo, Douglas, Casper and Rapid City, South Dakota.



Services affected include imaging, pharmacology and records. King says almost 1,500 computers and servers are unplugged and the FBI is investigating.



Wyoming Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Kelly Ruiz says the attack also affected a rehabilitation center in Gillette and medical clinic in Wright.



Hospital spokeswoman Dane Joslyn says she can’t discuss the hackers’ demands because the attack remains under investigation.