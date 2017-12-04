Malta arrests several in car bombing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb attack.  (AP)

Ten people were arrested in connection with the car bombing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta’s prime minister announced Monday.

Joseph Muscat said eight Maltese citizens were arrested on Monday morning, given a “reasonable suspicion” of their involvement in Caruana Galizia’s Oct. 16 slaying. Later, he tweeted two others had been arrested, but didn’t cite their nationality.

Police sources said the other two are also Maltese.

Overall, Muscat gave almost no details, citing concerns any information could compromise prospects to prosecute the case.

The investigation appeared to be continuing, as police had cordoned off an area in Marsa, a small town close to Valletta, the capital.

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sons Matthew and Paul carry the coffin of their mother, who was murdered in a car bomb attack, leaving Rotunda Parish Church in Mosta, Malta, Nov. 3, 2017.  (Reuters)

The arrests, made in an operation coordinated among the Police Corps, the Armed Forces of Malta and the Security Services, were the first known break in the investigation of the murder that’s drawn widespread outrage and condemnation.

Investigators have 48 hours to question the suspects to decide whether to seek charges, in accordance with Maltese law.

Galizia, whose reporting focused heavily on corruption on the EU island nation, was killed when a bomb destroyed her car as she was driving near her home.

Just before her death, Galizia, 53, had posted on her closely followed blog, Running Commentary, there were “crooks everywhere” in Malta.

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2017 file photo shows the wreckage of the car of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after a car bomb which killed her, next to a road in the town of Mosta, Malta. On Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 Malta's prime minister Joseph Muscat announced the arrest of eight suspects, all Maltese citizens, in the murder of the journalist. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud, file)

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s bombed out car is seen in this file photo.  (AP)

In addition, the Guardian reported Galizia’s family had taken legal action against the Maltese police force and asked for the chief police investigator in the case, Silvio Valletta, to be removed from the investigation because he is married to a top government minister. Both were subjects of Caruana Galizia’s critical reporting. The police have not responded to the legal claim.

The journalist focused her reporting for years on investigating political corruption and scandals, and reported on Maltese mobsters and drug trafficking. She also wrote about Maltese links to the so-called Panama Papers leaks about offshore financial havens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.