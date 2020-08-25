Maliyah Bass case: Foul play suspected after body found in bayou may be 2-year-old Houston girl

Authorities on Monday waited to learn whether the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou was that of a 2-year-old who had been reported missing by her family.

Authorities suspect foul play was involved in the death and are approaching the case as a murder investigation, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Acevedo said Sunday that there is a high probability the body is that of Maliyah Bass, who went missing on Saturday as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

A jogger spotted the body in Brays Bayou in an area southeast of the University of Houston that is about 17 miles west of Maliyah’s family’s home. The bayou runs within a mile of the apartment complex, police said. A water rescue team with the Houston Fire Department pulled the body from the bayou.