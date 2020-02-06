Maldives police arrest 3 men in suspected ISIS stabbing attack

February 6, 2020 KID News World News

Three men who may have connections to the Islamic State terrorist group were arrested in the Maldives on Thursday following a stabbing attack there that left three injured.

The men allegedly targeted two Chinese nationals and an Australian on the island of Hulhumale Tuesday night, one of whom was a tourist, according to Sky News. The Maldives Police Service said it was now investigating a video circulating on social media “claiming to be related” to the violence.

“We are continuously monitoring the status of the victims of this heinous attack,” police added in a statement. “Their condition is reported to be stable.”

Newly-constructed buildings are pictured on Hulhumale, an artificial island built next to the capital city of Male in the Maldives.

Newly-constructed buildings are pictured on Hulhumale, an artificial island built next to the capital city of Male in the Maldives. (Getty Images)

GOOGLE’S 2019 ‘YEAR IN SEARCH’ HAS DETERMINED WHERE WE ALL WANT TO GO ON VACATION

The video being looked at features a Maldivian extremist group that is affiliated with ISIS, Sky News reported, citing local media.

The video reportedly shows three masked men – with one accusing the Maldives of being run by infidels and threatening follow-up attacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Further details about the stabbing attack were not immediately available.

Last year, police in the Maldives arrested a 35-year-old man whom U.S. authorities had identified as a recruiter for ISIS, Sky News adds.