Maine town honors vet turning 100 on Cinco de Mayo

The town of Scarborough in Maine saluted veteran Frank Averill on Tuesday in honor of his 100th birthday while observing social distancing measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Averill served four years in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946 as crew chief, overseeing the safety of pilots and planes traveling overseas, according to a press release from Maine Veterans’ Homes, where he lives.

Scarborough’s special request for his birthday was a margarita, which the staff said they were all too happy to oblige.

Preparation for the celebration began last week, with a margarita glass being quarantined for 48 hours before being brought into Averill’s unit.

The Scarborough Police and Fire departments were also on-hand to perform a drive-through on the grounds to help celebrate.

The event was organized by Sgt. Steve Tibadeiu of the Scarborough Police Department.

Maine Veterans’ Homes is an independent nonprofit organization that serves Maine Veterans and their eligible family members.