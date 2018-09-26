Maine mom who allegedly left toddler in Target shopping cart is charged

A Maine woman was charged Wednesday after police say she abandoned her toddler in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Target over the weekend.

Easton Police responded to a call Saturday about 1 p.m. that a “baby” was found in the store parking lot, sitting in a cart alone, according to a press release.

Members of the Easton Police Department evaluated the 17-month-old child, who appeared to have no injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for further assessment.

The person who called the police was a customer, who stayed with the child until authorities arrived.

Investigators discovered that an hour after the child was found, a man called the police to report “that the child had been left behind in the parking lot accidentally.” Police say the man was with the child’s mother, who was later identified as 27-year-old Taylor Perdue.

Perdue told officials that after leaving the Target, she returned to her car with her three friends and thought one of them had fastened her son in the car seat. They left in a separate car and it was only when Perdue reached Plymouth, more than 30 miles away, that she realized she’d left her son behind.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services returned custody to Perdue later that same day, according to police.

She is scheduled to appear in Taunton District Court at a later date.