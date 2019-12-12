Maine man helps lonely duck with surprising dating ad

A Maine man crafted a singles ad for his female duck — after a hungry bobcat ate its fellow ducks two weeks ago — in an attempt to find her a match and cure her broken heart.

The duckling, named Yellow Duck, doesn’t vibe with Chris Morris’ chickens like she used to, the Bangor Daily News reported, leaving him no option but to seek other ways to find her a companion.

So the 31-year-old special education teacher made a singles ad and hung it on a community bulletin board at the Blue Hill Co-op.

“Duck seeking duck,” reads the ad, which is accompanied by a drawing of a yellow duck and Morris’ email address. “Lonesome runner duck seeks companion. Partner recently deceased. Serious replies only.”

“We wanted to post about this to try to find a duck, and that just seemed like the best fit,” Morris said.

It may have worked. Farm owner Sadie Greene spotted the unusual posting and replied that she may have a duck in mind.

The pair have arranged a meeting for the ducks on Sunday.

“We have a slew of male ducks, so [Morris] will be able to take his pick,” Greene, 32, told the newspaper. “Ducks are one of the few species that mate for life, so when they lose their partners, they tend to mourn, but they can replace their partners pretty quickly, so it will be interesting to see what happens.”

Morris said they will create a mood to set the ducks on a date.

“I think we have to provide a private, romantic space for them, something they can share,” he said. “Yellow Duck’s favorite food is a slug, so maybe we can set up a nice little plate for them.”