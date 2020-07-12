Magnitude 5.1 quake shakes northeast China; no injuries reported

July 12, 2020 KID News World News
close
Volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis: The ‘Ring of Fire’ explainedVideo

Volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis: The ‘Ring of Fire’ explained

The Pacific’s “Ring of Fire” is a breeding ground for natural disasters. Here’s a look at the most recent incidents.

BEIJING – A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Sunday, the government reported. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Rail service to Tangshan, 100 miles east of Beijing, was temporarily suspended while tracks were inspected for possible damage, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The quake struck at 6:38 a.m. at a depth of 6 miles, the China Earthquake Networks Center said.

TSUNAMI COULD OVERWHELM FUKUSHIMA NUCLEAR PLANT IN FUTURE JAPAN EARTHQUAKE, GOVERNMENT PANEL SAYS

The quake struck at 6:38 a.m near northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Sunday, according to officials.

The quake struck at 6:38 a.m near northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Sunday, according to officials. (USGS)

The center said a second quake of magnitude 2.2 struck at 7:02 a.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

A quake that struck Tangshan in 1976 killed at least 242,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.