Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Tom Turkey float makes its way down 6th Ave during the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
New York Police Department officers hold their position as parade participants walk around
(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Participants stand below a parade balloon before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins
(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Heavily-armed members of the NYPD take a position along the route before the start of the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Rex The Happy Dragon balloon takes part in theThanksgiving Day Parade
(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
Adults and children along Central Park West watch a passing balloon during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
People take photos of the Pillsbury Dough Boy balloon as it takes part in the Thanksgiving Day
( REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
People dressed as cartoon characters on tandem bicycles during the Thanksgiving Day Parade
(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
Participants take part during the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
(REUTERS/Eduardo Muno)
