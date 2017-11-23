Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

November 23, 2017 KID News National News

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

http://www.foxnews.com/”>Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

The Tom Turkey float makes its way down 6th Ave during the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

the-tom-turkey-float-makes-its-way-down-6th-ave-during-the-91st-macy’s-thanksgiving-day-parade

New York Police Department officers hold their position as parade participants walk around

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

new-york-police-department-officers-hold-their-position-as-parade-participants-walk-around

Participants stand below a parade balloon before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

participants-stand-below-a-parade-balloon-before-the-macy’s-thanksgiving-day-parade-begins

Heavily-armed members of the NYPD take a position along the route before the start of the Thanksgiving Day Parade

heavily-armed-members-of-the-nypd-take-a-position-along-the-route-before-the-start-of-the-thanksgiving-day-parade

Rex The Happy Dragon balloon takes part in theThanksgiving Day Parade

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

rex-the-happy-dragon-balloon-takes-part-in-thethanksgiving-day-parade

Adults and children along Central Park West watch a passing balloon during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

adults-and-children-along-central-park-west-watch-a-passing-balloon-during-the-macy’s-thanksgiving-day-parade

People take photos of the Pillsbury Dough Boy balloon as it takes part in the Thanksgiving Day

( REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

people-take-photos-of-the-pillsbury-dough-boy-balloon-as-it-takes-part-in-the-thanksgiving-day-

People dressed as cartoon characters on tandem bicycles during the Thanksgiving Day Parade

(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

people-dressed-as-cartoon-characters-on-tandem-bicycles-during-the-thanksgiving-day-parade

Participants take part during the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

(REUTERS/Eduardo Muno)

participants-take-part-during-the-91st-macy’s-thanksgiving-day-parade