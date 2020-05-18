Machete attack at Nashville storage facility wounds 2; homeless man arrested, police say

May 17, 2020 KID News National News

Metro Nashville Police responded to a reported stabbing involving two victims at a storage facility.

Police confirmed to FOX 17 News that a homeless suspect is in custody after a husband and wife were injured in the stabbing involving a machete on Sunday afternoon. Officers arrived on scene and applied tourniquets to the victims before paramedics arrived.

Both victims went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kelvin Edwards was arrested in the attack.

Kelvin Edwards was arrested in the attack. (Nashville Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man taken into custody is identified by police as 35-year-old Kelvin Edwards. He will be booked into the Davidson County Jail shortly.

Edwards has had run-ins with the law previously, according to court records.

Click for more from Fox 17.