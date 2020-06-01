Luxury stores looted in overnight protests in NYC as de Blasio says there’s ‘limited protest activity’

June 1, 2020

The looting and destruction continued during overnight riots in New York City— at luxury stores such as Chanel and Dior– for a third night in a row even as Mayor Bill de Blasio reported “limited protest activity” in Lower Manhattan.

Fox News crews on the scene in Soho reported hundreds of people stealing from stores for hours on Sunday night going into the early hours of Monday morning piling shoplifted merchandise into vehicles while others rode off with their loot in black garbage bags balanced on CitiBikes.

People run out of a smoke shop with smoking instruments after breaking in as police arrive on Monday, June 1, 2020, in New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Eyewitnesses told Fox News the looting started before 11 p.m. after a day of protests demanding justice for George Floyd — an unarmed black man who died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes — that were largely peaceful, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

“Most of the day we had large crowds throughout the city in multiple boroughs yesterday. But when it got dark, things changed and it changed rapidly,” Shea said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning. “We anticipated it, but you saw large groups of people had no inclination to all this protest once it got dark, particularly in the area of Soho between Canal and West Broadway. We had a number of stores broken into.”

Fox News reported nearly two dozen stores destroyed, defaced or broken into and looters emptied the shops while throwing debris at news crews and littering the streets with discarded shoeboxes and miscellaneous clothing items.

People run as police arrive to the scene of a broken into smoke shop in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. A fourth day of protests against police brutality kept New York City on edge Sunday, as thousands of people marched and many protesters and officers tried to keep the peace after days of unrest that left police cars burned and hundreds of people under arrest. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Meanwhile, de Blasio took to Twitter before midnight on Sunday to say he had been at Union Square and Barclays Center but saw little protest activity. Looters were seen on the scene past 3 a.m.

The NYPD avoided scrimmages with thieves and instead focused on clearing the streets of New York City which saw thousands of demonstrators throughout the weekend.

Shea described looters as “people taking an opportunity at the worst time,” and urged the community to “come together.”