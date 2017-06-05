Lt. Gov. Brad Little served as acting governor 373 times

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — If Lt. Gov. Brad Little wins his bid to be Idaho’s next governor in 2018, he’ll be the only candidate to have hands-on experience with the job.

The two-term Republican has served as acting governor more than 370 times since taking over the second-in-command position in 2009.

Under the Idaho Constitution, serving as acting governor is part of a lieutenant governor’s duties whenever the elected governor is out of state or unable to execute the powers of the office. However, scrutiny has increased each time Little takes over now that he’s a candidate.

The state doesn’t keep historical records of how many times previous lieutenant governors have stepped up as acting governors, so there’s no way to compare if Little’s record is higher or lower than his predecessors.