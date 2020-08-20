Louisville's youngest shooting murder victim this year is a 3-year-old girl

A man and his 3-year-old daughter were fatally shot in Louisville, Ky., while the girl was playing in her “Frozen”-themed dollhouse, according to reports.

The local FBI office is assisting Louisville Metro Police Department’s investigation into the deaths of 21-year-old Brandon Waddles and little Trinity Randolph, who is now the youngest person in the city to be shot and killed, the Courier-Journal reported on Wednesday.

“We’re helping [LMPD] in any way they ask,” FBI spokesman Tim Beam told the outlet. “We just want to catch the killer.”

Randolph and Waddles died of multiple gunshot wounds at their home on Friday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. The statement listed the deaths as homicides, but police have released little to no details of the shooting or information on possible suspects.

They were Louisville’s 96th and 97th murders this year, according to the report.

On Wednesday, LMPD released a statement from the family in which they described Trinity as their “princess,” who was “full of life, love, and laughter.”

“Even though she won’t be our princess here on earth, she will be our princess in heaven and continue to watch over us here on earth. Trinity will be missed by so many,” the family’s message states. “It”s [sic] our hope and prayer that the community will stand up and speak out, babies like Trinity didn’t deserve this! They are innocent, sweet, and loving kids that deserve a full life.”

Rapper and businessman Master P said earlier this week he will pay for Trinity’s funeral, telling the Courier-Journal on Sunday: “This is a 3-year-old innocent girl that’s gone from her family, from her future, somebody who could have come out of the community and be the next president, doctor, lawyer, teacher.”

As of the end of July, the monthly average of violent crimes committed in Louisville jumped by 88%. By the end of last month, the number of violent crimes so far this year surged, with 713 reported this year compared to the 489 reported during the same time last year, according to LMPD crime data.

