Louisville gunman opens fire on protesters; multiple injuries reported, authorities say

Authorities in Louisville, Ky., were investigating Saturday evening after a suspect opened fire on a crowd of peaceful protesters at Jefferson Square Park.

There were multiple victims but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, Fox News affiliate WDRB-TV reported.

Louisville Metro Police Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News.

Some videos posted on social media showed a man firing at least a half-dozen shots from a sidewalk toward a space filled with protesters and tents. In one video seen on Facebook, the camera operator ducks and begins running but many more shots can be heard. People can be seen hiding behind concrete ledges and shouting for others to run for cover.

It was unclear if the barrage of gunfire was from the one suspect or also from open-carry protesters or police officers returning fire.

As the Facebook video plays, shouts for a medic can be heard and at least one person is seen immobilized on the ground in a pool of blood. People rush to the individual and at least two armed civilians stand guard while others try to administer first aid.

Jefferson Square Park has been the center of protests in Louisville for weeks. The city has been protesting the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police when she was sleeping during a controversial raid on her apartment.

No officers involved in Taylor’s death have been arrested, though one, Brett Hankison, has been fired.

Police officers were seen standing guard in Jefferson Square Park. WDRB reported that at least one victim was loaded into an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.