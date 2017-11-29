Louisiana woman charged in abuse of 7-year-old boy

Morning Brooks, 47, has been charged with cruelty of a minor for allegedly abusing a seven-year-old boy. (JPSO)

A Louisiana woman faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of abusing her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son in 2015.

Morning Brooks, 47, of Kenner, is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 19 in connection with the charges, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

Brooks allegedly struck the child on the head with a cooking pan, pushed tacks into his skin, punched him and forced him to kneel naked in a corner, Kenner police said, the paper reported.

The child was diagnosed in 2015 with a skull fracture, burns, bruises and cuts after his father took him to a local hospital. The injuries propmpted an investigation, the paper reported.

Brooks was arrested on March 31 and charged with cruelty to a juvenile on Nov. 20 by the Jefferson Parish district attorney’s office, after more than a year of investigation, the paper reported.

She was released on bond Monday, FOX 8 in New Orleans reported.

The boy’s father has not been arrested, and the boy remains in his care, the station reported.