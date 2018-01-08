Louisiana police investigating viral animal cruelty video

A Louisiana police force on Tuesday is investigating a viral video showing animal cruelty allegedly at the hands of a juvenile.

The shocking video depicts a young man, possibly a teenager, twirling two small dogs on a leash as though he is about to throw a discus. He releases the dogs and they fly about 20 feet and slam into the street, the video appears to show. Both dogs appear to yelp.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it is looking into the video, the Advocate reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said the dogs were found after police officers canvassed the area and were returned to their owners in good health.

The footage was initially reported to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, but the agency said the culprit is not from Iberville and referred it the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.