Louisiana memorial service for missing person-turned-murder victim ends in gunfire, leaving 13 wounded

At least 13 people were wounded, including one in critical condition, after a shooting at a large memorial service in Louisiana on Saturday night in honor of a man who was recently found murdered in the woods, according to police.

The Bogalusa Police Department began receiving 911 calls around 9 p.m. Saturday night that gunfire rang out downtown and several people were shot and in need of medical attention.

Officers who responded to the scene found an “extremely large crowd” gathered in the area for what was believed to be a memorial service for Dominique Audrell James, “who was recently found murdered,” the department said on Facebook Sunday.

Police said 13 individuals had been shot during the incident, with one in critical condition.

“At this time, no eyewitnesses have come forth with any information,” the release said.

Officers requested assistance from Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Fire Marshall’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Varnado Police Department, Bogalusa Fire Department, and Northshore EMS.

James, 29, was reported missing on May 6. He was last seen in Bogalusa on May 2 around noon traveling in a white 2012 GMC Yukon Denali and was believed “to have been heading to an unknown location to pick up a four-wheeler,” the Bogalusa Police Department said in a previous release.

Several agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the National Guard, aided in the search. A helicopter spotted James’ vehicle in a heavily wooded area a few miles west of Bogalusa on May 9, WDSU reported.

His body was found still inside the car. At that point, Bogalusa Police detectives changed their approach from a missing person’s case to a homicide investigation.