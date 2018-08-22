Louisiana man accused in three murders says he was filling hunting 'tags' for state police, FBI, officials say

The disturbing confessions of a Louisiana man accused in three 2017 murders reveal a suspect who viewed a killing spree as similar to a deer hunt and who looked at victims as animals he was licensed to kill, police reports show.

Ryan Sharpe — who was arrested last October in connection with the shooting deaths of three men and the attempted murder of a fourth in East Feliciana Parish — told authorities he compared killing humans to hunting deer and believed he was responsible for filling up 12 government-issued hunting tags, The Advocate reported.

“According to Sharpe, he is responsible for filling five tags for the Louisiana State Police and 12 for the FBI,” the police report stated. “He told investigators that had he not been caught on that October 2017 day, he would have been able in a couple of days to finish filling his tags and would have turned himself in.”

Between September and October 2017, Sharpe allegedly shot his victims within a 25-mile radius in the Louisiana town, The Advocate reported.

Thomas Bass, 62, Brad DeFranceschi, 48, and Carroll Breeden, 66, were shot and killed. Buck Hornsby, 47, was shot in September 2017 but survived.

A judge ruled last week Sharpe is incompetent to stand trial.