Louisiana girl applies to wrong school, starts tweet storm

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Politicians and schools are now playfully competing for one Louisiana girl’s college enrollment after she mistakenly applied to the wrong community college over the weekend.



Kaitlynn Lovelady mistakenly applied to Salt Lake Community College in Utah instead of South Louisiana Community College when trying to enroll in a summer class. Both use the same acronym, SLCC.



I just applied to SLCC for summer class only to realize it’s Salt Lake Community College in SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH instead of SOUTH LOUISIANA COMMUNITY COLLEGE. GOODBYE $40!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kaitlynn A. Lovelady (@KaitlynnLovelad) February 27, 2019

Her Twitter post about the mistake led to a back and forth between the lieutenant governors of Utah and Louisiana over which state is better and competing hashtags.



A Utah businessperson is offering to pay for the student’s flight to Salt Lake City. Lovelady says she will take up the offer and visit in April.



Salt Lake Community College offered to reimburse Lovelady the $40 application fee if she ultimately decided on the other school instead.