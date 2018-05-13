Louisiana firefighters perform 'kitten extraction' in video

Was this rescue pulled off without a (cat) scratch?

Two firefighters in Louisiana were caught on camera in a so-called “kitten extraction,” WPVI reports.

The incident involved Eric Dupuy and Richie Carter, according to St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.

“While blowing out the engine bay Firefighter Eric Dupuy found a kitten with its head stuck inside of the basketball goal base, so he and Firefighter Richie Carter went to work and performed a successful kitten extrication!” the fire department wrote on Facebook Sunday.

The post included a clip of the action, which already has been viewed almost 7,000 times.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 also shared a snap of firefighters with the kitten.

“Firefighters Eric Dupuy and Richie Carter with the kitten they successfully extricated,” the caption said. “The kitten’s head was stuck in the base of the basketball goal.”