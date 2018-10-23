Lottery office pools increase odds – and possibly headaches

With the record Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion, it may seem like perfect sense to pool money with co-workers to increase the chance at a big lottery payday.

Lawyers and lottery officials caution, however, that people buying tickets for Tuesday’s massive jackpot should make sure to draw up agreements before winning a giant prize to avoid problems and even lawsuits.

New Jersey lawyer Rubin Sinins sued a man after a dispute over a $38.5 million jackpot that ended with a jury finding the man’s co-workers should get part of the prize.

If there is no winner Tuesday night, lottery officials said the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing would jump to $2 billion.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million.