Lots of parked cars damaged in separate incidents in New Jersey, Nevada

July 26, 2018 KID News National News
Christina Deswood, 37, was charged in connection with damage to vehicles in Las Vegas, authorities said.  (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A drunken driver plowed into at least 36 cars in a New Jersey city early Wednesday, causing thousands of dollars in damage and sending himself and two female passengers to a hospital, police said.

The massive destruction came only a day after a Nevada woman allegedly smashed the windows and vandalized at least a dozen cars at a Las Vegas hotel.

In Hoboken, N.J., Miguel Aleman, 22, was arrested and charged with a DWI, DWI in a school zone, and reckless driving along with a slew of other charges, NJ.com reported.

Authorities told the news site that Aleman failed to pass a sobriety test and reeked of alcohol.

Aleman’s 2010 Honda was also heavily damaged with all the airbags having been deployed, the site reported.

In Las Vegas, authorities responded to a parking garage at the Bellagio hotel around 1 p.m. Tuesday on a report that someone was using a fire extinguisher to smash the windows of parked cars, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Christina Deswood, 37, was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon with tampering with a vehicle, the newspaper reported.

