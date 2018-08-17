Loss of DirecTV service prompted man, 39, to beat girlfriend, 78, police say

A Florida man allegedly beat his 78-year-old girlfriend this week, claiming she failed to pay their DirecTV bill, resulting in a loss of service, authorities said.

David Mann, 39, was arrested for battery of a person over the age of 65, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mann allegedly threw the victim onto a bed in their home and choked her during an argument, FOX30 Jacksonville reported. The suspect was apparently upset the DirecTV service had been turned off.

The victim called police after the argument ended, the station reported.

Deputies entered the Brycesville home and discovered ammunition, which Mann, a convicted felon, was not permitted to be in the presence of, police said. It was unclear whether the ammunition belonged to Mann or the victim.

Police said they additionally charged Mann with possession of a weapon.

