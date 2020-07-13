Los Angeles schools to resume online classes in fall amid resurging coronavirus

The Los Angeles Unified School District on Monday announced that it will not be opening its facilities to students in the fall but will resume classes online.

In a letter sent out to parents, Superintendent Austin Beutner said the nation’s second-largest school district decided to resume online classes amid a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

“We made the decision to close school facilities before there was any occurrence of the virus at our schools, and this proved to be the right call,” Beutner said. “Science was our guide then, and it will continue to be. Unfortunately, Covid-19 continues to spread in the Los Angeles area and the virus is going to impact how we start the new school year.”

The new school year will begin on August 18th, but without students at school facilities, Beutner said, adding that the “health and safety of all in the school community is not something we can compromise.”

The announcement follows last week’s vote from LA Unified teachers to continue online learning as coronavirus cases continue to rise in California.

Roughly 83 percent of the more than 18,000 members of United Teachers Los Angeles voted against the physical reopening of schools, Fox 11 reported.

“It is hitting us hard to think we may not be back with our students in the fall,” UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz told the station. “And we know this is hard on our students and their parents, so many of whom have stepped up as our partners in teaching while struggling with the economic fallout of this crisis. But safety must come first, along with a commitment to focus on strengthening distance learning.”

CUOMO SAYS SCHOOLS IN NEW YORK CAN OPEN AGAINST ONCE REGION IS IN ‘PHASE 4’ OF CORONAVIRUS REOPENINGS

San Diego Unified, California’s second-largest school district, also announced Monday that it would start the new school year online, Fox 5 reported.

“Unfortunately, much of the research is incomplete and many of the guidelines are vague and contradictory. One fact is clear: those countries that have managed to safely reopen schools have done so with declining infection rates and on-demand testing available. California has neither. The skyrocketing infection rates of the past few weeks make it clear the pandemic is not under control,” the district said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The district said remote learning for San Diego schools will begin Aug. 31.