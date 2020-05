The Los Angeles area was rattled by a magnitude-3.3 earthquake early Sunday morning.

The quake was centered about one mile northwest of Chatsworth, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the quake struck around 3:19 a.m. local time and had a depth of just over four miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

