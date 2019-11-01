Los Angeles critical fire warning extended, no rain in near future

Meteorologists on Thursday said there’s little chance that Los Angeles sees any rain in the next few weeks, while the city—which hasn’t seen significant rain in months– remains on edge over the threat of fires.

“Luckily, we are not seeing any more Santa Ana winds within the next week,” a meteorologist told the Los Angeles Times. The paper reported that the critical fire weather warnings has extended through Friday.

“Don’t let your guard down… be prepared,” Ryan Kittell, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Southern California Edison said its safety power cuts still affected about 215,000 people by late Wednesday night and warned that outages were under consideration for about 800,000 people.

The days of windstorms are not unusual for the fall season, which has seen vicious gusts propel a series of deadly and destructive California wildfires in recent years.

But at least in the short term, there was good news from forecasters.

“This is the last event in our near future. We are not expecting any Santa Anas next week,” weather service meteorologist Kristen Stewart said.

