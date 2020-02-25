Lori Vallow relative knows 'whereabouts' of missing Idaho kids but is unwilling to 'cooperate': reports

A relative of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman arrested last week in connection to the disappearance of her two children, allegedly knows where they are but is refusing to cooperate with law enforcement, according to new court documents.

During a custody battle, the ex-husband of Melani Pawlowski, Vallow’s niece, accused her of having “knowledge of the whereabouts” of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and his sister Tylee Ryan, 17, and refusing to talk to investigators, FOX10 reported, citing new court documents.

“Melani’s knowledge of the whereabouts of her aunt’s two missing children and her unwillingness to cooperate with law enforcement is daunting and her current husband has told law enforcement that Melani says sometimes children are full of light and then just like that they go dark,” her ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, alleged.

Vallow, 46, was arrested last week in Kaua’i, Hawaii after she failed to comply with a court order in Madison County, Idaho that she physically produce the children no later than Jan. 30. Joshua and Tylee have been missing for five months.

She was charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She also faces charges of resisting or obstructing police officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

Boudreaux went on to connect his ex-wife to a cult, similar to the one that Vallow was said to belong to, in which he claims “numerous members, adults and children alike have been killed off like flies.”

He alleged in the court documents that he, too, was once a target and that it was Vallow’s former husband, Charles Vallow, that made an attempt on his life.

Boudreaux called 911 on Oct. 2 after a bullet struck his car window as he was pulling into his Arizona home. He claimed to have seen a rifle with a silencer come out the rear window of 2018 Jeep Wrangler with Texas plates registered to Charles Vallow, FOX10 reported.

“Brandon believed Melani, his wife at the time, had a million dollars of reasons to have him killed … hoping to cash in on the policy to help support the cult that she is believed to be a part of,” court documents stated.

Charles Vallow was killed in July by Pawlowski’s uncle and Lori Vallow’s brother Alex Cox, who later claimed self-defense. Cox was never arrested but in December he died under unknown circumstances.

Vallow’s fifth husband, Chad Daybell, has also been connected to a string of mysterious deaths. His former wife, Tammy Daybeel, died in October. Her death is still under investigation. Daybell and Vallow married just a week later.

The pair had been living in Hawaii since leaving Idaho in November amid questions from police about the children’s whereabouts. Investigators have said the couple lied about where they were and even their very existence. Daybell allegedly told one person that his wife didn’t have kids while Vallow told someone else her daughter died over a year ago.

Idaho Gov. Bad Little hopes to extradite Vallow back soon so she can face trial. No charges have been filed against Daybell connecting him to the disappearance of Joshua and Tylee.