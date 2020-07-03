Lori Vallow gets 2 felony charges dropped as court case continues

Two of the felony charges against doomsday-obsessed mom Lori Vallow were dismissed Thursday, according to a report.

Vallow, who is being held in Idaho on $1 million bail, still faces misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt of court, East Idaho News reported.

She was also hit with new felony charges Monday for allegedly concealing, altering, and destroying evidence in the case.

Thursday’s dismissal of the felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children comes three weeks after investigators discovered the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and his 16-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, buried on property belonging to Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Daybell, 51, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of concealment of evidence last month.

The couple, part of the doomsday cult Preparing a People, are accused of lying to police and refusing to cooperate with authorities following the disappearance of the two children in September.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February and taken back to Rexburg, Idaho, to face charges after she failed me meet a January deadline to return the children safely, and was hit with the felony desertion charges.

Those charges were the ones dropped Thursday, East Idaho News said.