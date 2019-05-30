Longtime Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran dead at 81

Former Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who served in Congress for more than 45 years and chaired the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, died Thursday. He was 81.

Cochran resigned from the Senate in April 2018, citing health reasons.

According to a statement from the office of his successor, Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Cochran “passed away peacefully early Thursday morning in Oxford.” Services for Cochran are pending.

On Capitol Hill, Cochran, a Navy veteran, rose in through the ranks of the Senate to chair both the appropriations and agriculture committees.

“Cochran’s family extends its gratitude for the support shown to the Senator by Mississippians over the years,” Hyde-Smith said in the statement.

At the time of his retirement, Cochran said, “I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge,” announcing plans to stay in the Senate through the end of the 2018 appropriations cycle.

Cochran was first elected to the Senate in 1978, becoming the first Republican in more than 100 years to win a statewide election in Mississippi. At the time of his retirement, he was the tenth-longest serving senator in U.S. history. Prior to joining the Senate, Cochran served three terms in the House of Representatives.

