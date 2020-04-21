Long Island gang member released over coronavirus fears returns to federal lockup for ignoring social distancing restrictions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Long Island gang member was back behind bars for ignoring social distancing restrictions after winning a coronavirus “compassionate release.”

Bloods street gang member Katarra Jackson, 37, was released to home confinement April 13 and returned to prison four days later.

A numer of inmates have been furloughed from federal prisons and lockups due to the coronavirus endemic, among them such high-profile inmates as President Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen and ‘Goodfellas’ mobster Vinny Asaro.

In Jackson’s case, prosecutors showed the judge surveillance photos of the gang banger not practicing social distancing, wearing a mask or any other type of protective personal equipment after being sprung.

“As the photos clearly demonstrate, Jackson interacts with multiple different people, in multiple different vehicles and entered a deli without any attempt to protect herself and, more importantly, others, from the possible transmission or contraction of COVID-19,” prosecutors told Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Joanna Seybert in a letter filed with the court.

Several of the photos were shot in Mastic, L.I., just hours after her release from the federal lockup in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said Jackson had also failed to get a coronavirus test, which was also a condition of her release.

Jackson pushed to get out of jail during the coronavirus endemic saying she had increased medical risks associated with COVID-19 because she suffers from obesity, asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea.

Prosecutors noted that despite Jackson’s worries about COVID-19, a respiratory condition, that did not stop her from being seen “repeatedly smoking cigarettes.”

Jackson is facing drug charges prosecutors brought against her and other members of the Bloods on the East End of Long Island and had been behind bars for 17 months before her release.

Her attorney Anthony LaPinta told the Riverhead News-Review Monday that the decision to revoke his client’s release shows the seriousness of the pandemic.

“The court’s decision to quickly revoke Ms. Jackson’s bail and remand her back to custody demonstrates the serious and urgent need for social distancing and the wearing (of) a mask when in public to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” LaPinta said.