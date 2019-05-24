Lone GOP rep blocks disaster aid bill in surprise move

A lone Republican congressman single-handedly stalled a $19 billion disaster aid bill that lawmakers had expected to pass before the Memorial Day weekend.

Texas Rep. Chip Roy took to the House floor late Friday morning to object when lawmakers tried to approve the legislation using a fast-track tactic, with many members of Congress already gone for the holiday.

“If I do not object, Congress will have passed a bill with $19 billion without being here to vote on it,” Roy said.

Under House rules, it only took one opposing member to derail the vote. The package will now be delayed at least until early June.

The surprise development comes after the Senate approved the legislation Thursday afternoon to help several states and Puerto Rico recover from hurricanes, floods and wildfires – this, after President Trump backed off from his demand that border security money be added to the package.