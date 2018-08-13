Lone goat may be to blame for New Jersey escape last week

A goat who escaped a New Jersey livestock auction house more than a year may be the one to blame for helping more than 75 others escape, the facility’s manager said Thursday.

More than 75 goats and sheep escaped the Hackettstown Livestock Auction on Wednesday night. Hackettstown police officers responded to the scene and were able to herd up to 60 animals into their pen. About 15 animals were believed to be on the run still.

One goat who was able to escape the same auction house last year is believed to be behind the escape, according to the New York Post. The goat occasionally pops up around town.

After the escape, the goat showed up at the facility and headbutted the gate holding the animals that had been caught in an apparent effort to help them escape again, facility manager Bouwe Postma told the New York Post.

“It was him [last night],” Postma told the newspaper. “I think he’s the culprit. He must have banged that fence and let him out last night. I’m almost positive. He must have put a lot of force into that.”

The great escape came about a week after more than 100 goats escaped in a Boise, Idaho neighborhood.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.