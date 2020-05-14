London's transportation system secures $1.9 billion in emergency relief

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Transport for London (TfL) has reportedly been granted £1.6 billion, or approximately $1.9 billion in U.S. currency, in emergency funding as part of a government bailout plan Thursday, which would keep the Tube and bus system up and running through September.

The Guardian reported that £1.1 billion, or roughly $1.3 billion, is being given as a grant, whereas the additional £500 billion (over $600 billion U.S.) will be distributed as a loan.

Londoners will also see is a 1 percent rise in travel fare, on top of the rise accounting for inflation.

Speaking from Downing Street on Thursday, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said he wanted to avoid “a situation where people outside of the capital are unfairly carrying the burden, by which I mean, sadly, fares do end [up] having to rise with inflation.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan had reportedly urged the government to step in and provide assistance to the TfL, or risk it going bust.

According to the BBC, TfL costs £600 million, or about $7.3 million, a month to keep running and with the coronavirus restrictions put in place, TfL saw a severe drop in Tube and bus riders.

“We have seen Tube and rail passenger numbers plummet by 92 percent and by almost 80 percent on buses,” Transport Commissioner Mike Brown said in a statement.

While most TfL services are still running, nearly 25 percent of the staff — roughly 7,000 personnel — were furloughed in late April in an effort to cut costs.

The U.K. Department for Transport said that roads and highways outside of London would also receive £1.7 billion, or over $2 billion, for maintenance and repairs.

Londoners and Brits across the country have been told to stay home and avoid traveling.

In a public announcement Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said to “avoid public transport if at all possible,” and to follow the COVID-19 guidelines in place when using the public transportation system.

Shapps reiterated this on Thursday by saying it is the public’s “civic duty” to avoid taking public transportation during this time.

Transport for London could not be immediately reached for comment.