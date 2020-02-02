London stabbings declared 'terrorist-related' after several injured, man by police, officials say

Several people were injured after a stabbing attack in London on Sunday by a man who was shot by police that has been declared a “terrorist-related” incident.
London’s Metropolitan Police Service said that a “number of people” were stabbed in Streatham, located in south London. A man was then subsequently shot by armed officers.
“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” police tweeted.
NEW ISIS LEADER? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE TERROR NETWORK’S HARDLINE FOUNDING MEMBER
Images on social media showed a person face down on the ground outside Boots, with a police officer holding a gun next to a black BMW with emergency lights.
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE
The person can be seen wearing grey pants, black shoes, and a green jacket.
The incident drew a massive emergency response, Sky News reported.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP
Ambulances could be seen converging in the area as police cordoned off nearby streets.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.